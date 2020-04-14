Zelina Vega's Stature Grows, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, More Raw Fallout

2 of 4

Zelina Vega has been one of the better and more engaging performers on the WWE roster since her days in NXT. There, she almost single-handedly elevated Andrade’s game and made him a star that Triple H and that brand’s creative team felt comfortable putting the world title on.

Over on the main roster, her ability to talk for him and cut these scathing and insulting promos on his opponents has kept him relevant even when it looked like he might slip into obscurity.

After years of hard work keeping El Idolo over, she has begun building a faction that includes young stars Austin Theory and Angel Garza and Monday night, they received their greatest exposure as the Raw writers worked to create credibility and legitimacy for a faction with a ton of potential to dominate the red brand for months to come.

Theory, Garza and Andrade are extraordinarily talented and have the potential to fight alongside McIntyre, Rollins, Kevin Owens and even Aleister Black at the top of the red brand’s card, but it is Vega who will (and rightfully should) see her stature on the flagship enhanced as a result.

Like the Executive Director of Raw Heyman did back in 1992 as the leader of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW, Vega has the ability to be the face and voice of a heel faction that almost supersedes the wrestlers themselves. She is that good that she can be the heel around whom programs are built while her minions do her bidding for her. The result? Her star burns brightest, but those around her benefit as well. Andrade, Garza, Theory and any other Superstars she takes on (Apollo Crews, I’m looking at you) will go along for the ride and conceivably compete against top talent on the preeminent brand in WWE.

Is that a bit of fantasy booking? To an extent, yes, but Monday’s show gave us a hint of what that can look like.

Hopefully, Andrade’s loss to McIntyre in the main event of the show does not quell what the creative team accomplished elsewhere on the broadcast because the thought of a fresh new, dominant faction tearing through the brand was more than appealing.