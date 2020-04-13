Watch Bulls' Zach LaVine Propose to Fiancee Hunter Mar in Emotional Video

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As it turns out, winning a matchup against Paul Pierce in the NBA's HORSE competition won't be the only highlight of Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine's time away from the game while the league has suspended play.

LaVine proposed to fiancee Hunter Mar in an emotional video that started with the couple taking what appeared to be a family picture with their dog.

Instead, LaVine pulled a ring out of his pocket, dropped to one knee and popped the question:

"My everything. I love you with all of me," he wrote on Instagram. "It's been a long time coming, been together since I was 17 !!! My first love and my FOREVER love. U with me forever."

LaVine is 25 years old and has been with Mar since before he entered the NBA in the 2014 draft.