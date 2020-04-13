Ja Morant Responds to Kendrick Nunn's ROY Claims with Laughing GIF

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant doesn't view Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn as the top contender for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

In an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman, Nunn argued he should be ROY, not Morant.

"I think people will say that [Morant] is Rookie of the Year, but I don't believe it," Nunn said. "The most value should be in the wins. And we're both starting guards on teams, and our team has been holding it down. We're a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick Nunn."

Morant provided a cutting retort without saying a word:

Nunn has been a pleasant surprise for the Heat, averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds through 62 games. Miami is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record.

Still, putting him over Morant in the ROY discussion would be a stretch.

Morant is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists while helping the Grizzlies contend for an unexpected playoff berth in the Western Conference. Although Memphis has nine fewer wins than Miami, it boasts a better record against the East (13-11) than the Heat do against the West (13-14).

Nunn also plays on a team with two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Nunn's ROY case might be stronger if Morant were putting up big numbers on a Grizzlies team in last place. But Memphis' performance only strengthens Morant's ROY resume.