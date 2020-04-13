John Krasinski, David Ortiz Send Healthcare Workers to Fenway for 'First Pitch'

Fernando Llano/Associated Press

Actor John Krasinski, David Ortiz and AT&T surprised a group of healthcare workers in Boston with a surprise trip to Fenway Park to throw out the "first pitch" of the 2020 baseball season.

Krasinski surprised five COVID unit employees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston appearing on his Some Good News series, first with Ortiz on video conference and then with a trip to the stadium. There, they were greeted with another message from Ortiz, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and the entire Red Sox roster on the Fenway video board:

"I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing," Ortiz said.

He also said the Red Sox are donating four season tickets to the hospital "for life."

The five employees threw out their first pitch and circled the bases.

In addition, AT&T reached out to Krasinski and offered to pay for the cell phone bills for every doctor and nurse in the country for the next three months through the First Responder Network Authority.

"Tonight's Some Good News shined a light on our healthcare heroes," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO, AT&T Communications. "They are working around the clock, on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 health crisis. We want to be there to keep them connected. And that's exactly what FirstNet delivers."