2020 NBA Draft Prospects: Projections for Vernon Carey Jr., More Underclassmen

With the April 26 deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2020 NBA draft looming, the decisions keep rolling in.

After the college basketball season came to a screeching halt by the COVID-19 pandemic, underclassmen have a hard decision to make. Go back to school and attempt to make good on unfinished business or make the leap to the NBA right now.

The draft class sets up favorably for some prospects. There aren't many "can't-miss" prospects, and a look at mock drafts from various experts would tell you there isn't a consensus on a lot of lottery picks, much less the back half of the first round.

So declaring for the draft this season might look like an exceptionally good idea. However, given the positional depth of the class and the performance of some of these players in college, it might not be the best time. Here's a look at some of the most recent guys to decide to leave their college days behind them and declare for the draft and where they could wind up.

Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Vernon Carey Jr. came to Duke as the sixth-ranked recruit in the nation last season, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. So it should come as no surprise that the center officially announced he'll be a one-and-done prospect on his Twitter account:

The 6'11" 270-pound center was productive at Duke. He averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game for the Blue Devils this season.

The question for the freshman is how he projects to figure on the offensive side of the floor and whether he can develop into a defensive anchor.

Carey only shot 21 three-pointers throughout the season and although he made eight of them, his 67 percent free-throw shooting would indicate he's going to be limited in terms of developing a jumper. So Carey is likely to be a traditional center offensively.

The ESPN big board by Jonathan Givony and Michael Schmitz has Carey ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in part due to Carey's limitations on the defensive end.

"Struggles to defend in space. Effort level comes and goes on that end. Projects as a drop pick-and-roll defender at best. Fundamentals and discipline still improving. Not the defensive anchor he'd need to be to make up for some of his shortcomings on the perimeter."

Bleacher Report's NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman ranked Carey as the No. 40 prospect in his latest big board.

Carey did most of his damage at Duke in the post, which isn't a big part of today's NBA game. He'll likely need find talent as a spot-up shooter to reach his full potential on offense, and it isn't clear if he's athletic enough to not be a defensive liability in pick-and-roll situations.

A team will take a shot on the big man because of his build and touch around the basket, but Carey isn't likely to live up to his production while at Duke.

Projection: Late First-Round

Ty-Shon Alexander, SG, Creighton

After an All-Big East junior season with the Creighton Blue Jays guard Ty-Shon Alexander has declared for the NBA draft. However, he is one who may reconsider his decision before the June 15 deadline to go back to school.

Alexander announced his intentions via his Twitter:

However, John Fanta of College Basketball on Fox clarified that Alexander's decision is far from final. Alexander is drawn to the idea of being able to focus solely on basketball after three seasons with Creighton.

The 6'4" guard has shown improvement in all three seasons in Omaha. He has gone from shooting 33 percent from three-point range as a freshman to ending his junior season at a 39 percent clip. His scoring average has gone from 5.5 points a game as a reserve to 16.9 points per game, which is what made him an all-conference selection.

The concern for Alexander is an all-around lack of athleticism. You won't find him on most big boards from the major outlets. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ranks him as the 86th prospect in his rankings.

Alexander is relentless on the defensive side of the floor. His energy and willingness to make his opponent work for every pass, drive and shot is likely to impress some NBA teams. That will be the key to him not going undrafted.

Alexander is not an elite shooter or athlete. While he was a highly productive player at Creighton, he isn't projected to be a first-round pick. He's going to have to prove he can be successful in a less ball-dominant position on offense and test well athletically to improve his stock.

Projection: Late Second-Round

Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

With Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji already set to enter the draft, fellow Wildcat Josh Green added to the exodus from Arizona. The freshman wing also announced he would be entering his name in the 2020 draft.

Unlike Carey and Alexander, Green's college numbers don't jump off the page. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.9 minutes per game in his lone season with Arizona, but those numbers don't tell the entire story.

Green's athleticism stands out, and his length as a 6'6" wing makes him an ideal defender. Green demonstrated his defensive play-making with 1.5 steals per game.

There are legitimate concerns about Green's role offensively. He doesn't stand out as a shot-creator or play-maker. His shooting was streaky, but his 78 percent shooting from the free-throw line offers some promise he could be developed into a good spot-up option.

With his improvement throughout his season at Arizona, ESPN's Mike Schmitz sees Green as someone who isn't likely to be a bust. From his scouting report:

"Improved perimeter shooter and decision maker. Capable of making a standstill 3, quick-swing passes and close-out attacks. High floor as a prospect. Known for having strong intangibles."

In this draft, that's high praise. Green can be found on mock drafts anywhere from the lottery to the end of the first round. Given his ability to defend on the wing, it would be foolish for teams to let him slide down that far.

Prediction: Mid-First Round