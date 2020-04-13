Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and More to Discuss NBA Hiatus on 'Open Court'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The popular show Open Court will return on NBATV Monday night at 10 p.m. ET with some of the NBA's most noteworthy personalities discussing the season's current hiatus:

Ernie Johnson hosted the show while Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Chris Webber and Isiah Thomas joined from their homes on a video chat.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic and there is no set date for a return.

"Essentially what I've told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," commissioner Adam Silver told Johnson April 6.

While there are no games, the show's contributors will discuss how they are dealing with COVID-19 and social distancing. The promo displayed some serious discussions from Johnson and Thomas about their families during the current crisis.

The hour-long show is also expected to include plenty of NBA content, including what to expect going forward from the 2019-20 season as well as how the layoff is affecting the players.

With Open Court sandwiched between a replay of Kobe Bryant's final game at 8 p.m. ET and a replay of Reggie Miller's dramatic 1994 comeback against the New York Knicks at 11 p.m. ET, there is a lot of content for basketball fans.