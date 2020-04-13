Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and More to Discuss NBA Hiatus on 'Open Court'April 13, 2020
The popular show Open Court will return on NBATV Monday night at 10 p.m. ET with some of the NBA's most noteworthy personalities discussing the season's current hiatus:
Ernie Johnson hosted the show while Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Chris Webber and Isiah Thomas joined from their homes on a video chat.
The NBA season was suspended on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic and there is no set date for a return.
"Essentially what I've told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," commissioner Adam Silver told Johnson April 6.
While there are no games, the show's contributors will discuss how they are dealing with COVID-19 and social distancing. The promo displayed some serious discussions from Johnson and Thomas about their families during the current crisis.
The hour-long show is also expected to include plenty of NBA content, including what to expect going forward from the 2019-20 season as well as how the layoff is affecting the players.
With Open Court sandwiched between a replay of Kobe Bryant's final game at 8 p.m. ET and a replay of Reggie Miller's dramatic 1994 comeback against the New York Knicks at 11 p.m. ET, there is a lot of content for basketball fans.
Bulls Fire GM Gar Forman
Forman officially fired by the Bulls after spending 22 years with the franchise