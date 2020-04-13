Landon Collins: Tua Would Be 'Great Asset' to Redskins but Should Keep Haskins

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins could have the opportunity to take Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but safety Landon Collins believes it would be better to move forward with Dwayne Haskins.

"We drafted a first-round draft pick quarterback last year," Collins said on ESPN's First Take Monday when asked about Tagovailoa. "I think Tua would be a great asset to our team, but we already have one. I think we should rather keep the guy we have now."

The Redskins selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, although he struggled as a rookie with just seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances.

Even with a small sample size, the problems have been enough for Washington to consider taking another quarterback early.

The team hosted both LSU's Joe Burrow and Tagovailoa for meetings at the NFL combine, and head coach Ron Rivera noted he wouldn't rule out taking one with the No. 2 pick.

"Everything is an option," Rivera said in February, per John Keim of ESPN. "We're not closing the door on anything."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week the Redskins are still considering Tagovailoa:

"Ron Rivera does love him some Tua," Rapoport said.

It would be a similar path to the Arizona Cardinals, which selected Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in 2018 before selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in 2019.

However, Haskins still has support from teammates like Collins, who led the Redskins in tackles during his first season of a six-year, $84 million contract signed last offseason. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson also tweeted his support for the young quarterback last month.