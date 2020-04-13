April 13: What to Watch in Sports This Week When There Are No Sports This Week

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

We may still be without live sports, but this week gets a huge boost when the Michael Jordan documentary drops on Sunday night. The Last Dance is part of a full week of basketball new and old across sports networks.

Basketball Everywhere

The Last Dance

Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN

The highly-anticipated premiere of the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary airs this Sunday night. The in-depth look at the player who many consider the greatest of all time was scheduled to debut after the NBA Finals in June, but after pressure from fans and even LeBron James on social media, ESPN pushed up the docuseries in the absence of live sports. Two parts will air each Sunday for the next five weeks.

NBA HORSE Finals

Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN

NBA’s new HORSE competition began last night with current and former NBA players as well as current and Hall of Fame WNBA players. Chauncey Billups came back from 3 letters down to beat Trae Young, Mike Conley Jr. defeated Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, Zach Lavine took down Paul Pierce, and Allie Quigley eliminated Chris Paul. Seven of the 8 players hooped outside, while the star of the night was Conley Jr.'s indoor home gym.

If you missed any of the action last night, Sunday’s quarterfinals will replay Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. on ESPN, followed by the semifinals and championship from 9-11 p.m. State Farm will donate $200,000 to coronavirus relief efforts as the presenting sponsor of the HORSE competition.

Kobe's last 2 rings

Wednesday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Watch Kobe Bryant grab his fourth NBA Championship ring in 2009 against the Orlando Magic in Game 5. Then watch as he get his revenge on the Boston Celtics from 2008 and wins his fifth and final title, and second in a repeat run, when the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Celtics in Game 7 in 2010.

NBA Together with Ernie Johnson

Monday and Wednesday nights



The NBA and NBA on TNT have partnered for a twice-weekly live interview series featuring some of the biggest names in the sport of basketball. Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson Jr. hosts the show, which debuted live on @NBA on Twitter last week, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson will stream live on Twitter @NBA every Monday and Wednesday nights, with upcoming guests including the legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

NBA TV

Hardwood Classics

Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings 2007, LeBron James’s NBA debut

Wednesday at 8 p.m.



Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1997: Rookie Allen Iverson scores 50 points



More to Watch

MLB The Show Players Tournament

Over the weekend another video game tournament began, this time among players in Major League Baseball. One player from every MLB will play together in a virtual season, competing for money for charity. Each player will play every other team once during the "regular season," with the top eight players in the standings reaching the "postseason," set to begin on April 30.



Fans can watch on MLB.com as well as on the social channels of MLB, MLB The Show, the players’ teams, and the players’ own accounts. Here’s more information on the format, every team representative, schedule, and all options to watch.

Shaq Life

Thursday at 9 p.m. on TNT

Shaq’s new show continues this week after a two-episode premiere last Thursday night. And even away from the Inside the NBA set, the Shaq vs. Chuck jokes still fly.

ESPN

Monday Night Football Classic Replay, Tonight at 8 p.m.



Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 2009 -- Brett Favre's first game against the Packers since coming out of retirement and signing with the rival Vikings

Tuesday MLB Classic, 7 p.m.



1988 World Series Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers -- Kirk Gibson hits a dramatic walk-off home run off of Dennis Eckersley



NBCSN



Monday-Wednesday from 7-11 p.m.



Return to Rio: Highlights and features from the 2016 Summer Olympics



Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 8 p.m.



Return to London: Highlights and features from the 2012 Summer Olympics

CBSSN

Monday-Friday 7-11 p.m.

Tournament Rebound: Encore showings of some of the best NCAA Tournament games

Best of B/R Live

Featured Event of the Day

B/R Live

Monday: Classic Champions League: Liverpool vs. Juventus 2005

Tuesday: 2018 Champions League Final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Wednesday: 2019 Champions League Group Stage: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich

Thursday: Classic Europa League: Fulham vs. Juventus 2010

Friday: ONE Championship Greatest Rivalries: Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jin

Saturday: Champions League Classic Matches Episode 1, featuring extended highlights and recaps from three matches: Barcelona’s comeback against PSG in 2017, Tottenham’s thrilling 3-2 win over Ajax from the 2019 semifinals, and Manchester United’s wild 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the 2003 quarterfinals

Sunday: AEW Dynamite Replays

Also new on B/R Live this week is the premiere of an interview series on Instagram Live. Head to @BRLive on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for an interview and fan Q&A with Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship’s most prominent American athlete. Have questions for DJ? Tweet us @BRLive or submit in the comments during the live stream.

Latest League updates, schedules, status

Baseball in Arizona and only Arizona?

Major League Baseball made some waves this week when ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that discussions between the league and players association were focusing on a May return with all games being played throughout Arizona. Excitement around the report was outweighed by skepticism surrounding a number of contingencies and uncertainties within the plan, which included unanswered questions on how safe a May return is, testing, how to keep older higher-risk managers, coaches, and umpires safe, separating players from families for the whole season, and bringing in revenue without fans in the stands.

UFC 249 postponed

Nearly one week before UFC 249 was scheduled to take place this Saturday night, UFC president Dana White received a stand-down order from high-level executives at Disney and ESPN, forcing him to postpone all UFC events indefinitely. Even with headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov out due to travel restrictions and locations in the US not wanting or being allowed to host the event, White had been adamant about continuing uninterrupted, reportedly securing a private island to stage 249 and future events. All of that went away late last week.

Wimbledon Was Ready

While a number of events, leagues, and teams around the world are in financial purgatory with the absence of games, Wimbledon is likely not sweating much. The tournament has paid for pandemic insurance for years, resulting in quite the payout this year to cover the lost two weeks at the All England Club.

New Golf Majors schedule for summer and fall

The announcement a week ago today that the Masters had been rescheduled for later this year was joined by more announcements regarding changes in the golf calendar. With the British Open canceled outright, here’s the new schedule for the remaining three major tournaments. Remember that these are still dependent on public safety and risk at the time of play and could still be adjusted or canceled.

Likelihood of College Football in the Fall

While many sports fans around the country are hoping that the 2020 football season will be unaffected by the virus, that notion is still very much up in the air. Defending national champion head coach Ed Orgeron of LSU is teaming with team doctors to help fans understand what they must do in order to have kickoff this fall.

For a complete list and timeline of cancellations and postponements in the sports world, go here.

Actual Sports News Catch Up

Tavaris Jackson Dies in Car Accident

Former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson was killed in a car accident last night in Alabama. Jackson played with the Vikings, Bills, and Seahawks during his career and had been the quarterback coach at Tennessee State University.

No more XFL

After already canceling the remainder its first season back, the XFL has had to take the next step of suspending all league operations.

NBA 2K Champion



Devin Booker claimed the NBA 2K Players Tournament title over the weekend, defeating his Phoenix Suns teammateDeandre Ayton in the final. Booker swept the best-of-three final and won $100,000 for charity to help fight the coronavirus.

Hard Knock LA Life

HBO’s Hard Knocks will feature two teams this season, following both Los Angeles teams, the Rams and Chargers, whenever training camp begins this summer or beyond.

Son to serve

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son will utilize the suspension of the Premier League to carry out his mandatory military service in his home country of South Korea.

College basketball Déjà vu

A week after winning the Naismith Player of the Year Awards, Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionsecu both were named winners of this season’s Wooden Award.

Sports Internet, Quarantined

Steph sends love to Bay Area nurses

Steph Curry spent a couple minutes on FaceTime with nurses on the front lines in Oakland to send his support and help lift their spirits.

New uniforms in the NFC South

Division rivals Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both revealed new uniforms this week.

Speaking of the Falcons, their new running back Todd Gurley tells his old team to pay up his guaranteed money.

The James household does not belong to LeBron

Daughter Zhuri James has turned into a Tik Tok star, routinely leading the family through dance challenge videos.

Federer staying sharp, having fun

Roger Federer is sharing videos of tennis drills from his home, challenging athletes and fans around the world to send in their efforts for some direct feedback from the legend himself.

How far do you need to social distance?

In Chicago they have a method:

Epic dog 1v1

Dogs continue to be our only solace.