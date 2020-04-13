Dalvin Cook on Stefon Diggs Trade to Bills: 'When a Guy's Unhappy, He's Unhappy'

Tyler Conway
April 13, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - Stefon Diggs arrives the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Joy Asico/AP Images for NFL)
Joy Asico/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook spoke out on the departure of Stefon Diggs, saying he doesn't hold any grudges for him requesting a trade. 

"As a player, when a guy's unhappy, he's unhappy. It looked like he was pretty much unhappy," Cook said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "[I] just told him, 'That's my brother for life and I'm still here with you.' And he was the same. Vice versa."

The Vikings traded Diggs and a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020 and a fourth-rounder in 2021. The deal came after Diggs expressed his frustration with the Vikings on several occasions during and after the 2019 season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

