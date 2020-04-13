Dalvin Cook on Stefon Diggs Trade to Bills: 'When a Guy's Unhappy, He's Unhappy'

Joy Asico/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook spoke out on the departure of Stefon Diggs, saying he doesn't hold any grudges for him requesting a trade.

"As a player, when a guy's unhappy, he's unhappy. It looked like he was pretty much unhappy," Cook said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "[I] just told him, 'That's my brother for life and I'm still here with you.' And he was the same. Vice versa."

The Vikings traded Diggs and a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020 and a fourth-rounder in 2021. The deal came after Diggs expressed his frustration with the Vikings on several occasions during and after the 2019 season.

