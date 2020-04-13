New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Dies of Coronavirus at 48

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

A television camera sits behind home plate prior to a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Anthony Causi, a sports photographer from the New York Post, died Sunday at the age of 48 due to the coronavirus, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

Stephen Lynch, the newspaper's editor-in-chief, provided a statement:

"Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist. He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind—he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked."

Causi covered a wide variety of teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks and Rangers.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Landing Spots for Offseason Trade Targets

    Packages and teams for top trade candidates 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Landing Spots for Offseason Trade Targets

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Most Disrespectful Moments of the Last Decade 🤧

    Got a favorite we missed? Leave it in the comments 👇

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Most Disrespectful Moments of the Last Decade 🤧

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Zach LaVine, Allie Quigley Highlight Round 1 of HORSE Tourney

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zach LaVine, Allie Quigley Highlight Round 1 of HORSE Tourney

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA's Plan for Return

    Brian Windhorst details NBA's back-to-basketball plan based on '25-day return to basketball window'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA's Plan for Return

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report