New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Dies of Coronavirus at 48

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Anthony Causi, a sports photographer from the New York Post, died Sunday at the age of 48 due to the coronavirus, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

Stephen Lynch, the newspaper's editor-in-chief, provided a statement:

"Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist. He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind—he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked."

Causi covered a wide variety of teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks and Rangers.

