WWE Raw Predictions for Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch and April 13 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

WWE returns to live television Monday night with the latest episode of Raw, a show that will hopefully give fans an idea of what the post-WrestleMania landscape will look like for the red brand.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and WWE titleholder Drew McIntyre are already slated for the show, but what might they be up to and who will be their rivals starting with this week's edition?

McIntyre's First Challenger

On the surface, there are three credible options to challenge McIntyre for his title: AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

Styles and Orton are still selling injuries from their WrestleMania matches, where the former lost to The Undertaker in a Boneyard match while the latter was defeated by Edge in a Last Man Standing match.

Even a week later, it feels too early to bring either man back to set up a pay-per-view match with The Scottish Psychopath, while Rollins is rebuilding after a loss to Kevin Owens.

This leaves one intriguing option with a connection to McIntyre: United States champion Andrade.

El Idolo should be back shortly if his Instagram posts with fiancee Charlotte Flair are any indication, and his status as the Superstar who dethroned McIntyre as NXT champion in November 2017 and put him out of action is a ready-made story.

With the company most likely looking to load up the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder matches with as many high-profile names as possible, don't be surprised to see Andrade fill in as the top contender while Zelina Vega looks to expand her growing empire with the top prize in the company.

The Man Comes Around

Fresh off a successful Raw Women's Championship defense against Shayna Baszler, Lynch will roll into Monday's show looking for her next contender, and she will find her in the form of...The Queen of Spades.

Lynch defeated the former NXT women's champion at The Show of Shows, but she did it in a way that leaves the door open for a rematch.

The Man caught Baszler for three, but the win was anything but dominant and decisive.

After a triumphant night at WrestleMania, expect Lynch to find herself on the receiving end of one of two things: a challenge or an ass-kicking at the hands of the most credible threat to her year-long reign.

With so few other legitimate options ready to step in immediately, and Ronda Rousey not quite finished pissing off fans and wrestlers alike in order to return and set up the highest-profile main event the division has to offer, it only makes sense that Baszler continues her rivalry with WWE's top star of the last year.

An Enraged Messiah

Rollins entered last week's show a more focused, aggressive and unrelenting Monday Night Messiah than before. The loss to Owens at WrestleMania changed him, proving his prophecy wrong and exposing him as a liar to a worldwide audience.

He is almost sure to be on this week's show and will seek revenge for his loss.

In doing so, he will ensure the rivalry with Owens continues into another pay-per-view, despite what appeared to be a feud-ending match at WrestleMania.

If not, look for The Monday Night Messiah to compete for the opportunity to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match on May 10, where he may encounter KO once more.