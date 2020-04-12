Rudy Gobert Says Donovan Mitchell Relationship Is 'Great' Amid Report of Issues

Kim Raff/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert told B/R's Taylor Rooks that his relationship with teammate Donovan Mitchell is "great" on Sunday:

That follows Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reporting that the relationship between the pair was on thin ice due to Gobert's flippant attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic before both players were diagnosed with the coronavirus:

"The Jazz have already begun working on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken.

"'It doesn't appear salvageable,' one source with knowledge of the situation said.

"There is hope that the relationship will improve over time, and the fact that there could potentially be a lot of time to sort things out could work in Utah's favor."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.