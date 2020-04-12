Rudy Gobert Says Donovan Mitchell Relationship Is 'Great' Amid Report of Issues

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) and Rudy Gobert talk during a time out in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The Houston Rockets defeated the Utah Jazz 120-110. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)
Kim Raff/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert told B/R's Taylor Rooks that his relationship with teammate Donovan Mitchell is "great" on Sunday:

That follows Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reporting that the relationship between the pair was on thin ice due to Gobert's flippant attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic before both players were diagnosed with the coronavirus:   

"The Jazz have already begun working on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken.

"'It doesn't appear salvageable,' one source with knowledge of the situation said.

"There is hope that the relationship will improve over time, and the fact that there could potentially be a lot of time to sort things out could work in Utah's favor."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: NBA's Plan for Return

    Brian Windhorst details NBA's back-to-basketball plan based on '25-day return to basketball window'

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Report: NBA's Plan for Return

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Gary Payton Delivers Food to Medical Campus 👏

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gary Payton Delivers Food to Medical Campus 👏

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The 10 Worst Teams in NBA History 😬

    For every team like the 1995-97 Bulls or the 2014-17 Warriors, there are those that were downright atrocious...

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 10 Worst Teams in NBA History 😬

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    The Filthiest, Most Disrespectful NBA Moments of the Last Decade 🤧

    Got a favorite that we missed? Leave it in the comments 👇

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    The Filthiest, Most Disrespectful NBA Moments of the Last Decade 🤧

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report