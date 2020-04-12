Ex-WNBA Player Tamara Moore Becomes Only Female HC at Men's CBB Program

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Former WNBA player Tamara Moore was hired as the men's basketball coach at Mesabi Range College, making her the only female head coach at a men's program.

"Now, it's time for me to show you guys and show people that women are just as knowledgeable as men to coach the game," Moore said, per ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

Moore, the No. 15 pick in the 2002 WNBA draft, spent five years in the league and suited up for seven different teams.

The 40-year-old had most recently coached the girls' basketball team at Edison High School in her hometown of Minneapolis.

"I'm honored to coach on any level," Moore said. "The ultimate goal for me is to be a Division I coach. I've never been doubted about my coaching ability. I just think it's all about opportunity. The message, with my hiring, is that the ceiling is now broken, and let's just take it even further."

No woman has yet to coach a Division I men's program or an NBA team, a record that may end in the near future.

Becky Hammon is a lead assistant for the San Antonio Spurs and interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks' vacancy in May 2018.

Eleven women work in an assistant coaching capacity across the NBA. Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon is the most recent hire after accepting a player development role with the New Orleans Pelicans last September.