What's Next for Brock Lesnar? Predicting His Next Feud and WWE Raw ReturnApril 13, 2020
What's Next for Brock Lesnar? Predicting His Next Feud and WWE Raw Return
It's only a matter of time before Brock Lesnar storms back into WWE and wreaks havoc.
The only question is how.
The Beast Incarnate predictably dropped his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, helping to round off one of the better-told stories in WWE and cementing a new bona fide star in the process.
But while Lesnar figures to dip off screen for a bit, it's only a matter of time before he's taking on challengers again and working toward winning a title.
Let's look at where his next feud could happen and speculate on its nature before nailing down a final prediction.
The Gimmicky Angle
Look, this one won't have a ton of appeal to hardcore WWE fans. But if Lesnar's coming back for some big-money fights, it could end up happening against a Tyson Fury-type character.
And if not Fury, WWE fans could be looking at a rematch with Cain Velasquez.
That's not the most encouraging idea, but it makes some sense as WWE tries to paint with a broad brush to bring in as many fans as possible. And doing so would, funnily enough, keep fans who don't want The Beast near titles happy.
Fury was scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time in July, but that match is set to be pushed back to later in the year. So it's more likely to be Velasquez after his and Lesnar's weird one-off match at Crown Jewel last year. While it was sloppy and strange to see lethal fighters pretend fighting, there's a ton of worldwide appeal in that sort of match.
Some of this will also hinge on whether fans are permitted to attend events as soon as the summer, and WWE my decide to shelve this idea for a future WrestleMania instead.
If He's Putting over Others...
It wasn't too long ago Lesnar went wild while putting others over.
Long ago, he got fans to buy into this character who doesn't care about the business and blah blah, but he spent a ton of time putting on excellent matches and helping stars like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and more look like a million bucks—all that before spending the past three months elevating Drew McIntyre to new heights.
Point being, should WWE want to use him in such a manner, Lesnar could also go back into this mode and start feuding with upstarts like Aleister Black.
While there are other names to consider, Black comes to mind because he's been so protected lately, and his character is one who seeks out the toughest of opposition. He's billed as a world-class striker, and a bout with Lesnar would just scream for him to catch The Beast cocky and unaware, potentially kicking off a long-term feud.
As always, getting put over by Lesnar doesn't necessarily mean pinning him. But just getting in the ring with The Beast and inflicting some damage is something fans will remember for a long time.
Right Back into the Title Scene
If not working with fresh faces to help them along, it wouldn't be a shock to see Lesnar go right back into the title scene.
WWE has done away with the rematch clause, but if The Beast comes back wanting another shot at McIntyre, he's getting another shot at him—and knowing the Scot, he would welcome another dance anyway.
That's assuming WWE doesn't want Lesnar back on SmackDown, which could probably use some help with Roman Reigns sidelined. It wouldn't hurt to see him dance with Braun Strowman again or even get into some oddities with Bray Wyatt.
If returning to the blue brand were the plan, it's more likely WWE waits out global events before getting The Beast back in the ring with Reigns. A retread, yes, but it's a money-making retread.
But presuming Raw is the play and a bloodthirsty Lesnar wants some revenge, it's all about McIntyre and the title he lost at WrestleMania 36.
Prediction: SummerSlam Framework for a Big Rematch
WWE has something special on its hands with Drew McIntyre.
It has something just as big on its hands with McIntyre vs. Lesnar II.
The Beast can pop back into WWE around July and use a month or so to build up a SummerSlam rematch. Paul Heyman could even throw in quips about how the odd, audience-less WrestleMania 36 threw his client off his game and so forth while McIntyre has to trade verbal jabs and watch out for dirty tricks.
Granted, this all hinges on whether live crowds are even permitted by August 23. But McIntyre's coronation as the top guy would have been a moment for the ages in front of a live crowd. This is also about taking a stab at another chance to capture that moment, provided a live crowd is there to see it.
The McIntyre-Lesnar feud never felt like a one-off. The epic tale started in the Royal Rumble match, but the loser is far from done.
WWE's next massive program, which hopefully coincides with a return to normalcy, is the perfect stage for Lesnar to return for a rematch that could end up feeling more magical than the first encounter.