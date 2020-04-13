What's Next for Brock Lesnar? Predicting His Next Feud and WWE Raw Return

0 of 4

WWE

It's only a matter of time before Brock Lesnar storms back into WWE and wreaks havoc.

The only question is how.

The Beast Incarnate predictably dropped his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, helping to round off one of the better-told stories in WWE and cementing a new bona fide star in the process.

But while Lesnar figures to dip off screen for a bit, it's only a matter of time before he's taking on challengers again and working toward winning a title.

Let's look at where his next feud could happen and speculate on its nature before nailing down a final prediction.