LSU's Trendon Watford Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Will Retain Eligibility

LSU forward Trendon Watford is declaring for the 2020 NBA draft, he confirmed to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"I am announcing my decision to declare for the NBA draft," Watford said. "Thank you to all who have supported me throughout all the years and a special thanks to my family and friends who have been along this journey."

Watford also shared a statement on Twitter:

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Watford's brother indicated he plans to retain his eligibility should he want to return to the Tigers for the 2020-21 season.

