LSU's Trendon Watford Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Will Retain Eligibility

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - MARCH 4: Trendon Watford #2 of the LSU Tigers looks at the photographer during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on March 4, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 99-90. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU forward Trendon Watford is declaring for the 2020 NBA draft, he confirmed to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"I am announcing my decision to declare for the NBA draft," Watford said. "Thank you to all who have supported me throughout all the years and a special thanks to my family and friends who have been along this journey."

Watford also shared a statement on Twitter:

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Watford's brother indicated he plans to retain his eligibility should he want to return to the Tigers for the 2020-21 season.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

