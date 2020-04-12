The Undertaker Reacts to Boneyard Match vs. AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Undertaker never envisioned what his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match with AJ Styles would become, but he was proud of the final product.

"Obviously, we always envisioned this match happening in a live arena," Undertaker said in an interview with Nine Line Apparel, per Wrestling Inc. "Somewhere in the last couple of weeks, we didn't even know what was going to happen the next day. The idea was thrown at me at doing something off-site. I was like, yeah, that's a much better option than trying to have a match that AJ and The Undertaker would have inside an empty arena. In our case, we were very fortune to go off-site and do what we did.

"The final product—I couldn't be more proud of it. Under the circumstances, all the different things going on, everybody pulled together and put something like that out there that was different and was intriguing. I can't speak for AJ, but I'm very proud of what we did."

Taker's win over Styles was considered one of the highlights of WrestleMania, with fans complimenting the campy, cinematic feel of the match. It also allowed Undertaker, who has shown his age in live matches in recent years, to look as strong and dominant as possible.

If WWE wants to continue using Undertaker as he approaches age 60, the company may have found a smarter avenue. While his in-ring work makes it clear he's well past his prime, these cinematic matches could play into the mystique of the Undertaker character while switching up WWE programming from its norm.

If WWE learned anything from the reception to the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches, it's deviating from the expected will create the most buzz.