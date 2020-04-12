ACC Analyst on Cole Anthony: 'Some People' Don't Want Him 'For Whatever Reason'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is one of the more divisive players heading into the 2020 NBA draft.

"I've gotten the complete spectrum," ACC Network analyst Cory Alexander said of the player's draft stock, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "Some people love him, and some people would not want him on their team for whatever reason."

Though he hasn't yet declared for the draft, Anthony is considered a likely lottery pick after averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during his freshman season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed the point guard as the No. 7 overall player in the 2020 class.

Considering his production on the floor and the fact that he entered the year as the No. 4 player in the 2019 recruiting class, per the 247Sports composite rankings, there are plenty with high expectations for the 19-year-old.

"I thought he was a top-five pick before the season, and I haven't really changed my mind," ESPN's Jay Bilas said. "I can't imagine that he wouldn't be taken in the top 10."

However, Braziller noted that while some have Anthony coming off the board within the top five picks, others have him going in the late teens.

"I just don't think he wins you games," one scout said.

Anthony was limited this season by a knee injury that cost him seven weeks of action, while the Tar Heels struggled with and without him in the lineup during a 14-19 campaign. He was inconsistent, shooting just 38 percent from the field overall while totaling five points and six turnovers in his final game, a loss to Syracuse.

There were also bright moments, including his 34-point debut in a win over Notre Dame.

This could keep his draft stock a highly debated topic if he decides to forgo the final three years of his eligibility.