Knicks Rumors: NY Made Offer to Cavs' Brock Aller to Become Assistant GM

The New York Knicks reportedly offered Brock Aller the role of assistant general manager, and negotiations are "ongoing," according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Aller is the senior director of basketball operations with the Cleveland Cavaliers and known as the team's "capologist."

Per Bondy, it's now "more likely" general manager Scott Perry remains in his role under new team president Leon Rose.

