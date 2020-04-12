Knicks Rumors: NY Made Offer to Cavs' Brock Aller to Become Assistant GM

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 4: A general view of the New York Knicks logo before a game against the Sacramento Kings on December 4, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly offered Brock Aller the role of assistant general manager, and negotiations are "ongoing," according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Aller is the senior director of basketball operations with the Cleveland Cavaliers and known as the team's "capologist."

Per Bondy, it's now "more likely" general manager Scott Perry remains in his role under new team president Leon Rose.

                     

