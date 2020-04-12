NBA Rumors: Tom Thibodeau 'Confident' of HC Job; Linked to Knicks, Nets and More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 100-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tom Thibodeau is looking to get back on the sidelines in 2020-21.

It appears as though the 62-year-old will have several opportunities to land a head-coaching job, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

"Thibodeau is confident he'll get a job next season and has even been asking around the league for advice on picking the best opportunity, according to sources. The Knicks, Nets and Rockets are expected to have the three highest-profile coaching gigs available. Keep an eye on the Pelicans, Bulls and Hawks."

Thibodeau most recently spent parts of three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before being fired in January 2019. He has a 352-246 career record as a head coach in eight years with Minnesota and the Chicago Bulls.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

