Rumor: Karl-Anthony Towns Gaining 'Selfish' Reputation, Less Concerned with Wins

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns expresses himself from the bench against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

While many pointed to Andrew Wiggins' lack of development as one of the biggest issues of the Tom Thibodeau era in Minnesota, the former coach apparently had more of an issue with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Thibodeau was "fine" with Wiggins but had issues with Towns, who "is gaining a reputation of being a selfish player less concerned with winning."

Thibodeau coached the Wolves for two-and-a-half seasons before getting fired midway through the 2018-19 campaign. He's expected to be among the top candidates for vacancies once the NBA offseason begins.

       

