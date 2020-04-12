Rumor: Karl-Anthony Towns Gaining 'Selfish' Reputation, Less Concerned with Wins

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

While many pointed to Andrew Wiggins' lack of development as one of the biggest issues of the Tom Thibodeau era in Minnesota, the former coach apparently had more of an issue with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Thibodeau was "fine" with Wiggins but had issues with Towns, who "is gaining a reputation of being a selfish player less concerned with winning."

Thibodeau coached the Wolves for two-and-a-half seasons before getting fired midway through the 2018-19 campaign. He's expected to be among the top candidates for vacancies once the NBA offseason begins.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.