NBA Rumors: Latest on Donovan Mitchell Trade, Kings, Bulls GM Search, More

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

While the future of the 2019-20 NBA season remains up in the air, teams are already gearing up for the offseason. It's going to be a big one for potential contenders and rebuilding teams alike.

The New York Knicks fall into the latter category, as they owned a lackluster 21-45 record when play was suspended. Adding at least one fresh superstar to a roster that includes Julius Randle and rookie RJ Barrett should be one of the goals of the offseason—and according to SNY's Ian Begley, it is a goal for new president Leon Rose.

There's a slim chance that New York's next star is Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

There's no clear indication that the Jazz are willing to move on from Mitchell, who won't even be a restricted free agent until next offseason. However, Mitchell's relationship with teammate Rudy Gobert has soured in the time since both tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones.

"It doesn't appear salvageable," one source told The Athletic.

If Mitchell wants out of Utah, the Knicks could be prepared to pounce. However, Utah's asking price will be steep and potentially more than New York is willing to offer.

"An opposing team executive tells Begley that any package that doesn't involve Mitchell Robinson or RJ Barrett and two future first-round picks would probably be a non-starter for Utah," SNY's Alex Smith wrote.

Giving up a starting-caliber player and a pair of first-round selections is the type of move a contender would make in free agency. If Mitchell is dealt this offseason, it probably won't be to New York.

Retaining Bogdanovic a Top Priority for Kings

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings aren't quite in the same rebuilding position as the Knicks—their record is frozen at 28-36—but they will be looking to make a fast improvement during the coming offseason. However, their top priority involves keeping one of their own.

According to The Athletic's Jason Jones, retaining shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is Goal No. 1 for Sacramento:

"Re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic will be the top priority. The Kings intend to match any offer sheet from another team, should Bogdanovic sign one. If Bogdanovic is taken care of, look for the Kings to seek out help defensively, especially on the wing. The Kings do not have enough size on the perimeter and could use some players in the 6-foot-8 range who can play either forward spot."

Bogdanovic is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, and he is likely to draw significant interest. He has averaged 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in roughly 28 minutes per game this season.

Bulls' GM Search Continues

While teams like the Knicks and the Kings will focus on building their rosters in the offseason, the Chicago Bulls are still working on getting their front office together. Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas is expected to be the team's new executive vice president of basketball operations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN's Marcus J. Spears, Oklahoma City Thunder VP of basketball operations Troy Weaver was a potential candidate for Chicago, but he declined the interview because he felt it was a "token offer."

The search for a general manager is ongoing.

According to Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald, former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps is also in consideration for the job:

Demps served as New Orleans general manager from 2010 to 2019 before he was replaced by interim GM Danny Ferry.

Denver Nuggets scout Pat Connelly is also a candidate to join Chicago's front office, according to Wojnarowski.