Suns' Devin Booker Mocks Haters After Beating Double-Team in NBA 2K20 Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 10: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 , 2020 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wasn't too happy that he got double-teamed during a pickup game last summer:

The video received millions of views with many people either defending or criticizing Booker's take on pickup double teams.

Booker hearkened back to that moment and mocked the negative reaction during his NBA 2K Players Tournament final matchup with teammate Deandre Ayton as he beat a double-team and nailed a three-pointer with the Houston Rockets:

As Booker noted in an interview one month after the pickup game, seemingly innocuous moments like that can blow up on social media:

That drama over one quick moment soon blew over, but Booker found the opportunity to joke about it Saturday.

Booker was averaging 26.1 points on a career-high 48.7 percent shooting when the NBA season was suspended March 11.

Video Play Button

Related

    Watch Pat Beverley Talk Smack, Walk Off After Loss to Deandre Ayton in NBA 2K20

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Watch Pat Beverley Talk Smack, Walk Off After Loss to Deandre Ayton in NBA 2K20

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Deandre Ayton to Face Devin Booker for NBA 2K20 Title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deandre Ayton to Face Devin Booker for NBA 2K20 Title

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Devin Booker Clinches NBA 2K20 Championship Berth with Win vs. Montrezl Harrell

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Devin Booker Clinches NBA 2K20 Championship Berth with Win vs. Montrezl Harrell

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Chicago Sky's Allie Quigley Ready to Win HORSE 😤

    'Which one of you guys is coming in second?'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chicago Sky's Allie Quigley Ready to Win HORSE 😤

    Chicago Sun-Times
    via Chicago Sun-Times