Suns' Devin Booker Mocks Haters After Beating Double-Team in NBA 2K20 Video

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wasn't too happy that he got double-teamed during a pickup game last summer:

The video received millions of views with many people either defending or criticizing Booker's take on pickup double teams.

Booker hearkened back to that moment and mocked the negative reaction during his NBA 2K Players Tournament final matchup with teammate Deandre Ayton as he beat a double-team and nailed a three-pointer with the Houston Rockets:

As Booker noted in an interview one month after the pickup game, seemingly innocuous moments like that can blow up on social media:

That drama over one quick moment soon blew over, but Booker found the opportunity to joke about it Saturday.

Booker was averaging 26.1 points on a career-high 48.7 percent shooting when the NBA season was suspended March 11.