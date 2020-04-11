Carson Tinker Says Peak of Athletic Career Was Being Lowest-Rated Madden Player

John Raoux/Associated Press

Free-agent long snapper Carson Tinker is a three-time BCS national champion and two-time SEC champion with Alabama who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2018.

When ESPN tweeted a question asking followers to reveal the peak of their athletic accomplishments, Tinker did not respond with his winning resume for the Crimson Tide or playing six NFL seasons.

Rather, he went a different route:

Tinker had back-to-back 41 scores in Madden NFL 14 and Madden NFL 15. He avoided a three-peat, however, when EA decided to give the New Orleans Saints' Zach Wood a 36 rating for Madden NFL 16.

Tinker enjoyed a jump to 52 that year before finishing out his Jags career with a 47.