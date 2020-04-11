Raiders' Derek Carr Says on Twitter He's Tuning Out Criticism: 'I'm Here to Win'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Raiders are turning over a new leaf in 2020 as they move to Las Vegas. Their quarterback is adopting the same mentality.

As Derek Carr prepares for the upcoming season, his seventh in the NFL, the QB is focusing only on playing at his absolute best.

In a tweet Saturday, Carr said he's no longer attempting to make everyone happy.

That mentality might be needed more than ever now—for both Carr and his team. The Raiders haven't had a winning season since going 12-4 in 2016. The margin for error is even more slim this year with Las Vegas making Marcus Mariota the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league on a roster that includes previous NFL starters DeShone Kizer and Nathan Peterman.

Head coach Jon Gruden will have plenty of pressure on him to produce meaningful results this year, and that requires stellar play from his quarterback.

Carr is now in a fight to make sure he remains the starter throughout the year. If it means challenging his mindset, the 29-year-old is ready for it.