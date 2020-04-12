NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock, Predictions for Underrated Prospects

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is hard to assess from a talent perspective. And this year it is just as hard to predict when the draft will actually occur.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported a number of teams around the league are hoping to postpone the draft—which is scheduled for June 25—until at least August 1.

The impetus for changing the date of the draft is that teams would have more time to evaluate prospects while also buying some additional time in the event the coronavirus pandemic does begin to show signs of slowing down. If that turns out to be the case, it might be possible for teams to organize limited workouts so as to better gauge the top players on their draft boards.

Given the circumstances, it feels like any number of players could watch their stocks rise or fall in the days leading up to the draft. Such uncertainty is also likely to see players taken later in the first round provide great value. Let's take a look at some of the underrated prospects in the 2020 NBA draft.

2020 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: SG Anthony Edwards, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: C James Wiseman, Memphis

3. Atlanta Hawks: F Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

4. Minnesota Timberwolves: PG LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: F/C Onyeka Okongwu, USC

6. New York Knicks: F Obi Toppin, Dayton

7. Chicago Bulls: G Killian Hayes, Ulm (Germany)

8. Charlotte Hornets: F/C Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

9. Washington Wizards: G Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

10. Phoenix Suns: G Cole Anthony, North Carolina

11. Sacramento Kings: G R.J. Hampton, New Zealand Breakers

12. San Antonio Spurs: F Isaac Okoro, Auburn

13. Portland Trail Blazers: F Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

14. New Orleans Pelicans: F Devin Vassell, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: G Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): F Jaden McDaniels, Washington

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): F Isaiah Stewart, Washington

18. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): F Saddiq Bey, Villanova

19. Dallas Mavericks: G Josh Green, Arizona

20. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Nico Mannion, Arizona

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): F Patrick Williams, Florida State

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): G Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

23. Miami Heat: G Theo Maledon, ASVEL



24. Utah Jazz: G Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver): F/C Jalen Smith, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: F/C Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers: F/C Vernon Carey, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: F/C Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos B

29. Los Angeles Lakers: G Cassius Winston, Michigan State

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): G Tre Jones, Duke

Predicitions For Underrated 1st-Round Prospects

G Tre Jones, Duke

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Tre Jones was renowned for his defense almost as soon as he stepped on to the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he made the right decision to come back for his sophomore season.

With Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish in the NBA, Jones became the top playmaker for the Duke defense. His usage rate jumped from a little more than 15 percent during his freshman season to an even 24 percent this year, per Sports Reference.

Jones capitalized on his greater usage, averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds while also getting to the free-throw line more and showing confidence in his jumper. Jones shot just over 26 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman, but he made more than 36 percent of his treys on 3.7 attempts per game.

Despite a huge year that saw him win ACC Player of the Year, Jones is a polarizing figure. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk both have him in their top 20s. Alternatively, Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN have Jones falling to the second round.

The point guard spot in this draft seems to have tons of question marks, and it seems like teams will select backcourt players based on fit, as much as upside.

Jones would fit well on a lot of teams. He has a high motor and defends at a high level, and he came into his own on the offensive side of the floor. That seems like a big plus for a Boston Celtics team that needs a steadier backup for Kemba Walker.

The growing confidence in his jump shot was a positive development for Jones and could determine whether he rises up draft boards this summer.

Prediction: Jones goes No. 30 to the Boston Celtics

F/C Jalen Smith, Maryland

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jalen Smith was another guy who benefited from staying in school.

The Baltimore native upped his production across the board during his sophomore season, averaging 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and a whopping 2.4 blocks per game, which doubled his average from the previous year.

But the biggest reason teams should value Smith in the draft concerns his potential as a floor-spacer. He shot under 27 percent from beyond the arc in his freshman campaign. However, Smith shot nearly 37 percent from deep this past season on added volume (2.8 attempts per game). Not to mention, he is one of the most athletic players in the draft.

Again, experts have contrasting opinions on Smith's place in this draft. Dauster has Smith in his top 20 at No. 19 overall, while Vecenie ranks Smith as the 24th prospect on his big board. Givony and Schmidt, meanwhile, pick Smith to go at the end of the first round.

The guess here is Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder gamble on Smith's upside. He fits the mold of fellow Thunder forward Nerlens Noel: an athletic rim-protector who can run the floor and roll to the rim. Smith also has the ability to step out and shoot the ball.

Will he need to commit to getting stronger? At 6'10," 225 pounds, he is fairly small for an NBA big. But even Anthony Davis started as a wiry teenager. People grow into their bodies, and Smith could become an imposing figure if he adds some muscle and continues to hone his stroke from the perimeter.

All stats obtained via Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.