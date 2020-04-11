TMZ: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Hosts Party with Ezekiel Elliott Despite COVID-19

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Like much of the United States, the state of Texas is under a stay-at-home mandate in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, per the New York Times.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued an executive order on March 19 that all people in the state "shall avoid gatherings of groups of more than 10 people."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are reportedly not practicing social-distancing measures, however, as TMZ Sports reported that the signal-caller hosted a birthday party at his house in Prosper, Texas, that included as many as 30 guests.

"The turn up went down Friday night at the Dallas Cowboys QB's crib in Prosper, TX, and his star running back was there as a guest," TMZ Sports wrote. "We're told it was a birthday party for one of Dak's friends, and at the height of the bash, there were about 30 guests."

Prescott and Elliott have also been working out with free-agent wideout Dez Bryant this month:

The workouts have been criticized from numerous sources.

"Beyond being unsafe for them to do it, and beyond being unsafe for anybody else they come in contact with after the workout, their high-profile exhibitions send an awful behavior message to people, young and old, who might take their cues from football stars," Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk penned the following on the workouts and the party after news of the latter broke:

"States and counties throughout the country have implemented stay-at-home orders aimed at limiting the footprint of the coronavirus, which can spread easily and be passed by asymptomatic persons to others they encounter, leaving a Russian-roulette trail of illness and death in its wake.

"As with the recent workouts, it's both the act of defiance and the failure to keep the evidence under wraps that combines to send a horrible message to those who are tempted to disregard the orders and YOLO or FOMO or whatever it is they're ultimately doing when they necessarily extend the amount of time it will take to get the virus under control."

Gov. Abbott's executive order from March 31 stated that "every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household."

That is in effect through April 30.