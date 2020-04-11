Christian Yelich Writes Heartfelt Letter to Westlake HS Senior Baseball Players

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 11, 2020

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a spring training baseball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Christian Yelich knows Major League Baseball stars are far from the only players who should be back on the field right now.

All across the country, high school kids who were ready for their baseball seasons to begin were forced to reckon with the notion that that was no longer possible. The coronavirus pandemic rendered the 2020 season unplayable.

That prompted Yelich to send a powerful letter to the seniors at his alma mater, Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California, to share some encouragement for those who won't get to play their final season and the teammates they're leaving behind.

"I'm sure this probably isn't how you envisioned your senior year coming to a close," Yelich wrote to the team. "But this is just a small chapter of your life that's just beginning!"

The Milwaukee Brewers star urged the underclassmen on the team to play for their teammates who no longer can next season and to enjoy the game as much as possible always.

It can't possibly take away the sting from missing out on their final year of high school ball, but it shows they aren't forgotten even now. Not by their teammates or Westlake players of the past.

Video Play Button

Certainly not from one of MLB's most valuable players who, like them, is having to grapple with no baseball until further notice.

Related

    Report: MLB in Japan a Possibility

    Tim Kurkjian said a source mentioned Japan as a possible location for 2020 season, among other ideas

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB in Japan a Possibility

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Braves Promise Pay Through May

    Organization guarantees they will pay both full and part-time employees through the end of May

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Braves Promise Pay Through May

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Best Shortstops Since 2000

    See our rankings and tell us if you agree 👇

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    MLB's Best Shortstops Since 2000

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Joey Gallo Goes 4-0 on Opening Night of MLB The Show League

    Rangers star got off to a hot start

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Joey Gallo Goes 4-0 on Opening Night of MLB The Show League

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report