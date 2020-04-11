Christian Yelich Writes Heartfelt Letter to Westlake HS Senior Baseball Players

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Christian Yelich knows Major League Baseball stars are far from the only players who should be back on the field right now.

All across the country, high school kids who were ready for their baseball seasons to begin were forced to reckon with the notion that that was no longer possible. The coronavirus pandemic rendered the 2020 season unplayable.

That prompted Yelich to send a powerful letter to the seniors at his alma mater, Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California, to share some encouragement for those who won't get to play their final season and the teammates they're leaving behind.

"I'm sure this probably isn't how you envisioned your senior year coming to a close," Yelich wrote to the team. "But this is just a small chapter of your life that's just beginning!"

The Milwaukee Brewers star urged the underclassmen on the team to play for their teammates who no longer can next season and to enjoy the game as much as possible always.

It can't possibly take away the sting from missing out on their final year of high school ball, but it shows they aren't forgotten even now. Not by their teammates or Westlake players of the past.

Certainly not from one of MLB's most valuable players who, like them, is having to grapple with no baseball until further notice.