WWE Announces On-Screen Talent Not on Roster Tested Positive for COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE has confirmed that an employee who appears on screen during its weekly television broadcasts tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the person began experiencing symptoms after going out to dinner with friends who work in the health care industry following a round of television tapings last month. 

WWE provided Satin with a statement confirming the news:

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

This is the first known case of COVID-19 for a WWE employee. The company has been taping shows, including WrestleMania 36, from closed sets in recent weeks because of the ongoing pandemic.

Raw and SmackDown have been taped at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT returned to Full Sail University on March 22 for a round of television tapings. 

WWE told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that it will return to live broadcasts from the Performance Center with "only essential personnel," starting with Monday's episode of Raw.     

Video Play Button

Related

    WWE Announces On-Screen Talent Not on Roster Tested Positive for COVID-19

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Announces On-Screen Talent Not on Roster Tested Positive for COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Confirms It Will Resume Live Tapings Beginning with Monday's Raw

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Confirms It Will Resume Live Tapings Beginning with Monday's Raw

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Key Stories for the Future: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

    More SmackDown fallout ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Key Stories for the Future: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Exploring Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's History Before Feud

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Exploring Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's History Before Feud

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report