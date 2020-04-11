WWE Announces On-Screen Talent Not on Roster Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE has confirmed that an employee who appears on screen during its weekly television broadcasts tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the person began experiencing symptoms after going out to dinner with friends who work in the health care industry following a round of television tapings last month.

WWE provided Satin with a statement confirming the news:

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

This is the first known case of COVID-19 for a WWE employee. The company has been taping shows, including WrestleMania 36, from closed sets in recent weeks because of the ongoing pandemic.

Raw and SmackDown have been taped at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT returned to Full Sail University on March 22 for a round of television tapings.

WWE told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that it will return to live broadcasts from the Performance Center with "only essential personnel," starting with Monday's episode of Raw.