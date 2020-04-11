Deandre Ayton to Face Devin Booker for NBA 2K20 Title After Beating Pat Beverley

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Deandre Ayton continued to roll in the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament, defeating Patrick Beverley in Saturday's semifinals with a sweep in the best-of-three series.

He will now face Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker in the championship after a win over Montrezl Harrell in the first semifinal.

Beverley has carried his on-court persona into the esports world with a lot of trash talk throughout the tournament, and that continued into the semifinals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard selected the Boston Celtics in the first game and was very vocal throughout the matchup:

Ayton didn't appear shaken, however, using the Brooklyn Nets to earn a 71-65 win in Game 1.

The center rained down threes with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant while echoing his real-life game with strong rebounding on both ends.

In the second game, the Suns star surprised many by picking his own team, and he didn't slow down.

Ayton was especially excited to make big plays with his own avatar:

Though Ayton had zero threes this season in real life, his video game personality was able to dominate.

It then got more embarrassing for Beverley, who didn't even know his opponents:

Jevon Carter got hot from three-point range for Ayton in the first half to build a six-point lead over Beverley's Denver Nuggets.

Ayton continued to introduce the world to the rest of his squad throughout the second half in what became a 74-67 win.

Though he entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed, he's gone on quite a run with four straight victories.

This could create an interesting final against Booker, who has been impressive in his own right through the first three rounds.