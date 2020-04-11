Celtics' Gordon Hayward Sends 450 Gift Cards to Boston Health Care Workers

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is doing his part to help health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayward, along with his daughter Bernie, announced a donation of 450 meal gift cards to emergency room doctors and health care workers in the Boston area Saturday:

A number of Celtics players have announced that they intend to help out as the pandemic continues to impact everyone around the world.

Jayson Tatum is donating $250,000 through his foundation to provide meals to people in Boston and St. Louis. Marcus Smart, who announced March 29 that he was cleared after being diagnosed with the virus, is donating his plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project for research purposes.

Hayward is in his third season with the Celtics after spending the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz.