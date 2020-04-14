Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2020 Draft

0 of 32

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL offseason marches on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Front offices are preparing for next week's draft from April 23 to 25, which will be virtual, but league officials have kept the offseason schedule on track as they hope to start the regular season in September.

The NFL suspended organized team activities indefinitely, but teams have still spent the better part of the last month plugging holes and making upgrades to their rosters.

The Houston Texans shocked everyone by trading star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a package that brought back David Johnson, while the Los Angeles Rams cut Todd Gurley. Tom Brady headed to South Florida to play for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has not made the playoffs since 2007.

Most of the major moves are done by now, which means it is time to grade each team's offseason prior to the draft. Which squads have been winners, and which ones will need big drafts in order to feel good entering training camps?

Let's break down the moves all 32 teams have made thus far.