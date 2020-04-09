Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Star Open to 1- or 2-Year Contract as Free Agent

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reportedly is "willing to take" a one- or two-year contract in order to rebuild his value before hitting the open market again.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Thursday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.