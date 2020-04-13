Top WWE Raw Stars Who Should Compete in Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

JP Yim/Getty Images

With WrestleMania 36 in the rearview mirror, WWE has wasted little time in looking ahead to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which is scheduled for May 10.

The event will likely take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic rather than the originally scheduled venue in Baltimore, but all signs point toward WWE holding the show regardless.

Since the vast majority of men and women who win the Money in the Bank ladder match go on to become world champions, the MITB pay-per-view is one of the most important events of the year in terms of making stars.

With SmackDown already booking some Money in the Bank qualifying matches, here is a rundown of some Raw Superstars who would be a good fit in the men's ladder match.

Kevin Owens

Fresh off a huge victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, Kevin Owens has a ton of momentum on his side and could parlay it into a Money in the Bank win.

KO is a former world champion, as he was the second Superstar to win the Universal Championship, but he hasn't held a world title since dropping that belt to Goldberg at Fastlane 2017 prior to WrestleMania 33.

Owens has spent much of his time in the midcard since then, but he has a ton of support as a babyface, and beating Rollins at WrestleMania is the type of victory that tends to catapult a Superstar to the next level.

While vying for the WWE Championship immediately isn't in the cards since Drew McIntyre won it from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, giving Owens the Money in the Bank contract would be an ideal way to keep him relevant until the time is right for him to jump into the title scene.

It is possible The Beast Incarnate will win back the WWE title from the Scot at some point down the line, and if that is the case, Owens would be the perfect opponent. KO has the size and brawling ability needed to believably compete with Lesnar, and there is no doubt the WWE Universe would support him heavily in that scenario.

Also, Owens proved at WrestleMania he is willing to do anything to entertain the fans, including jumping off the event's sign. That means he is tailor-made for the chaos of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Aleister Black

Like Owens, Aleister Black has momentum on his side and is on the ascent on WWE's red brand.

The Dutchman defeated Bobby Lashley in impressive fashion at WrestleMania 36, which culminated a long and impressive winning streak on Raw. He has dominated lower-level competition, so it's time for a step up in class.

Since getting called up from NXT to the main roster last year, Black has been nearly flawless in one-on-one singles competition. His only loss came against AJ Styles on the March 2 edition of Raw after beating Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows right before, but he got revenge with a win over The Phenomenal One at Elimination Chamber six days later.

Black has conquered essentially every obstacle placed in his path, so the natural progression for the former NXT champion is to vie for the WWE title in the near future.

Since it is unlikely the company will go with a babyface vs. babyface feud between Black and McIntyre, the Dutchman is a strong candidate to be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Also, Black's character is one who could easily transition to the heel side at some point, and cashing in on a vulnerable McIntyre would be a perfect way to make the turn happen.

Black seemingly has all the tools needed to be a world champion in WWE, and he will be among the top contenders to win Money in the Bank if he is included in the match.

Apollo Crews

While the aforementioned Superstars are on the precipice of world title contention, the same can't be said for Apollo Crews.

Although Crews has been on the main roster since 2016, he is severely lacking in career highlights. He has been a victim of getting called up from NXT too soon, but there is still some hope to salvage him.

On Monday's episode of Raw, it was announced that the 32-year-old had been moved from SmackDown to the red brand because of "draft picks that were set to expire." He made an instant impact by having a long and competitive match against Black.

Even though Crews lost, it was the best and strongest he looked in years, which suggests Raw executive director Paul Heyman may have big plans for the powerful high-flyer moving forward.

It is highly unlikely Crews will win Money in the Bank and be thrust into the WWE title scene out of nowhere, but merely competing in the match and having a good showing would raise his profile significantly.

Crews is a perfect fit for Money in the Bank in that he can do the high-risk spots fans enjoy while also taking part in the power spots the match has become known for.

It can be argued Crews is the most physically impressive and talented Superstar in WWE, and if he shows that on a big stage like Money in the Bank, it could be huge for his career moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-