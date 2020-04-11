Kings Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic Offer Sheets Will Be Matched in Free Agency

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings reportedly don't intend to let Bogdan Bogdanovic leave as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Per The Athletic's Jason Jones, re-signing Bogdanovic is a "top priority," and the Kings intend to match any offer sheet he might receive from another organization.

This comes despite rumblings that he might've been on the trade block before the Feb. 6 deadline.

James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area quelled those fears by reporting Feb. 5 that the Kings were going to keep their 27-year-old shooting guard.

After rumors that Bogdanovic was unhappy coming off the bench earlier this season, head coach Luke Walton has used him in the starting lineup since Jan. 24.

Sacramento has already started to invest in its young core. Buddy Hield received a four-year extension in October, though De'Aaron Fox will be a restricted free agent after next season (team option for 2020-21).

Bogdanovic has established himself as a key piece of the Kings roster since being drafted No. 27 overall in 2014. The Serbian star is averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game this season and is a career 37 percent shooter from three-point range on 5.4 attempts per game.