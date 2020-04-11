Purdue's Matt Haarms Cuts Transfer List to Kentucky, Arizona, Gonzaga, More

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Purdue forward Matt Haarms has cut his transfer list down to 10 teams, headlined by Kentucky, Arizona and Gonzaga.

Haarms provided his full list of schools to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.