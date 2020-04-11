Purdue's Matt Haarms Cuts Transfer List to Kentucky, Arizona, Gonzaga, More

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Purdue defeated Iowa 104-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Purdue forward Matt Haarms has cut his transfer list down to 10 teams, headlined by Kentucky, Arizona and Gonzaga. 

Haarms provided his full list of schools to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

