Knicks Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Need Barrett, Robinson, 1st Rounders

An anonymous NBA executive believes the New York Knicks would have to part with a significant package of players and draft picks to pry All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell away from the Utah Jazz.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the rival executive speculated that anything less than RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson and two first-round picks would likely be a non-starter from Utah's perspective.

Since Robinson may not be a great fit alongside All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the exec suggested that Barrett and two unprotected first-rounders would "get New York in the conversation" with the Jazz for Mitchell.

While the Jazz haven't indicated any plans to trade Mitchell, reports of a rift between Mitchell and Gobert has led to speculation that one of them could be on the move.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported this week that a source said the relationship between Mitchell and Gobert "doesn't appear salvageable."

Gobert was the first NBA player who tested positive for coronavirus, but he didn't take the threat seriously before his diagnosis. Gobert jokingly touched media members' recording devices during an interview, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Gobert was "careless" in the locker room in terms of touching other players and their belongings.

Mitchell was later diagnosed with COVID-19, but both he and Gobert have since recovered.

Gobert has since apologized for his actions and also donated $500,000 to support groups impacted by coronavirus in the United States and his native France.

If the Jazz decide to part ways with Mitchell, the Knicks would undoubtedly be interested because of their desperate need for a star player.

New York is 12th in the Eastern Conference this season at 21-45, and it hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season. A big reason for the Knicks' failure to turn things around in recent years is the fact that first-round draft picks such as Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox and Barrett haven't made the type of instant impact the organization hoped.

Barrett was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and he has been solid as a rookie with averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a rookie two seasons ago, and he has steadily improved since then. The former Louisville standout was named an All-Star for the first time this season with averages of 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

The 23-year-old Mitchell is one of the NBA's fastest-rising stars, and he would instantly make the Knicks a far bigger threat in the Eastern Conference, especially if Julius Randle sticks around as a complementary piece.

Since it is possible that the Knicks' future first-round picks could fall outside the lottery if they acquire Mitchell, it is difficult to envision the Jazz parting ways with him for assets that are far from sure things.

The same goes for Barrett, who has yet to show he can be an All-Star-caliber player even though he possesses plenty of offensive talent.

If Utah wants to split up Mitchell and Gobert, moving the 27-year-old Gobert may be a smarter move for the long-term success of the team.