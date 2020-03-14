Rudy Gobert Donates $500k to Support Those Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is donating a total of $500,000 to assist various groups affected in the United States and France by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Tim Bontemps and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted," Gobert said, per the Jazz's official announcement. "These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others."

Gobert was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with the coronavirus this past week. Gobert's Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jazz center publicly apologized on Thursday for being "careless" before he knew he had the virus. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that day that "Jazz players privately say that Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

A number of NBA players have donated money during the coronavirus pandemic, including Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson:

As of Thursday, the NBA is on hiatus for at least 30 days, though the current plan is to resume the season at some point. It remains a possibility that games could be played without fans once the NBA resumes play, or that some games could be canceled. It's also possible the schedule will simply be pushed back one month, with the season ending in July.

The coronavirus has infected 142,320 people worldwide and led to 5,388 deaths, according to CNN.com.