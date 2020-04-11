Oilers Center Colby Cave Dies at Age 25 After Being in Coma After Brain Bleed

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday at the age of 25 less than a week after suffering a brain bleed.

Cave's wife, Emily, issued the following statement:

According to ESPN, Cave was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday to undergo emergency surgery. A colloid cyst was removed, and he was then placed in a medically induced coma.

The Oilers tweeted the following in memory of Cave:

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement:

Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky tweeted his condolences as well:

Cave was a North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada, native who fought his way into the NHL as an undrafted free agent after starring for the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos.

He signed with the Boston Bruins and appeared in three games for them during the 2017-18 season and 20 games in 2018-19, but Cave spent most of his time in the Bruins system with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers in 2018-19, and he went on to appear in 33 games for the Oilers last season and 11 games this season.

Cave had one goal for Edmonton during the 2019-20 campaign and 23 points in 44 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

All told, Cave recorded four goals and five assists for nine points in 67 career NHL games.