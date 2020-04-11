WWE Superstar Big Show Feels Safe to Wrestle During Coronavirus Pandemic

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Longtime WWE Superstar Big Show said he felt safe at the recent WrestleMania, Raw and SmackDown tapings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE taped several weeks of programming, including the Showcase of the Immortals, in late March to prevent potential issues with running the shows live because of COVID-19. Big Show appeared Monday on Raw to challenge Drew McIntyre after McIntyre's victory over Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

"Absolutely, 100 percent," Big Show told TMZ Sports about whether he felt comfortable taking part in the show. "I think it's a win-win for everyone."

McIntyre scored the victory over Big Show in his first title defense.

The World's Largest Athlete explained when he's not in the squared circle or working on his new Netflix sitcom, The Big Show Show, he's trying to help out in the community.

"In this time of uncertainty and these stressful times, there's stuff I try to help out friends. I can cut grass, I can move tree debris up from the back of the yard," he told TMZ. "At least when that person is for whatever reason they have to stay in the house, they can look outside and see the yard looks good."

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon told Joe Otterson of Variety the company is taking every possible precaution to ensure workers' safety:

"At a typical event, talent are milling about. They're at catering or wherever when they're not actually in part of the show. That's not allowed now. There's extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility, regardless of whether you're a talent, a crew member or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.

"If you've been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who's been out of the country, you're not allowed in the facility. We're taking every precaution we can. It's also why you don't see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers."

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Friday that WWE is planning a return to live broadcasts for all three of its weekly shows—Raw, SmackDown and NXT—starting next week.

The shows will continue to take place without fans in attendance at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.