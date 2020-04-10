Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'Going to Prepare' as If 2020 CFB Season Will Happen

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with Jay Nordlinger of the National Review (h/t Josh Henschke of 247Sports) and said he's preparing as if the 2020 college football season will start on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbaugh said:

“Hope and going to prepare. Not going to give it one thought that it’s not going to happen, because it’s like being a backup quarterback. I’ve learned that it’s better to be prepared and not have the opportunity than to not prepare and your chance comes and your opportunity comes and you’re not prepared to do it. You gotta—not one thought that it won’t happen.”

Sports came to a standstill in mid-March as organizations suspended or canceled games in light of the pandemic.

College football spring games and practices have been canceled, but the season is still slated to start Saturday, August 29.

There's pessimism the season will start on time. There's also the possibility that college football could get going as scheduled but without fans.

Of note, Santa Clara County executive officer Dr. Jeffrey Smith said Wednesday that he doesn't foresee there being sports before Thanksgiving, per Rong-Gong Lin II of the Los Angeles Times.

Last Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he didn't foresee fans watching games in stadiums in his state before August or September, per Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post.

Kilgore himself said that it "would be unlikely and maybe impossible to start the season if students are not allowed on campus."

On the positive side, the daily rise of new cases in the United States appears to have flattened somewhat. Per the World Health Organization, a high of 33,510 confirmed new cases on Monday hasn't been topped since.

For now, Michigan is scheduled to visit the University of Washington on Saturday, Sept. 5, to begin its season.