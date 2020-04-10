WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 10

2 of 3

Credit: WWE

The WrestleMania rematch pitting women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross against The Kabuki Warriors kicked off the evening’s in-ring festivities.

Former champions Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared to have the upper hand momentarily when the former climbed atop the announce table and joined in on commentary, much to the delight of Corey Graves. Cross joined her up there, knocked The Empress of Tomorrow off and delivered a cross-body block off of it heading into the break.

The challengers isolated Bliss, cutting her off from her partner. Sane delivered a big spear for a near-fall that nearly earned her team the titles back. Cross entered the match and faired just about as well, enduring a big back fist from Asuka and a modified Doomsday Device.

The action spilled to the floor and Bliss delivered her finisher, Twisted Bliss, wiping both opponents out at once. Back inside, Sane avoided another Twisted Bliss but walked into a hard right hand that stunned her and a twisting neckbreaker from Cross earned the champions the victory.

Result

Bliss and Cross defeated Sane and Asuka to retain

Grade

C+

Analysis

While the match was not as good, due almost exclusively to the commercial timeout that hurt the flow, the timing was spot-on. Had the WrestleMania opener been this long, without the commercial and wall-to-wall action, it would have been an even better match than it was.

As for this one, it was the typical post-WrestleMania rematch that we usually get out of these shows.

It put Bliss and Cross over as resilient champions and announced to the viewing audience there was a new team atop the women’s tag mountain and really, that is all it needed to do.