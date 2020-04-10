WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 10

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 10April 11, 2020
On the heels of a most unique WrestleMania 36, WWE SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves with new universal champion Braun Strowman ready to usher in a new era for the blue brand.
Which Superstar would step up and issue the first challenge to The Monster Among Men, and would we see a championship defense the same way we saw new WWE champion Drew McIntyre defend his title Monday on Raw?
We know one championship was up for grabs as new women's tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended against former titleholders The Kabuki Warriors.
Find out if Bliss and Cross successfully retained or if their reign was a short-lived one with this recap of the April 10 broadcast.
The New Universal Champion Kicks Off SmackDown
Braun Strowman kicked off the broadcast, reliving his WrestleMania encounter with Goldberg that netted him the universal title while claiming to have answered when opportunity knocked.
Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted, issued a challenge for a match and reminded the new champion that the last time he saw him, The Artist Collective beat him at Elimination Chamber.
Strowman seemingly accepted the challenge, then fended off a sneak attack from Cesaro. Distracted, he walked right into a big kick from Nakamura, who hightailed it out of the ring and stood triumphantly with The Swiss Cyborg to close out the opening segment of the night.
Grade
C-
Analysis
What an underwhelming intro to the Strowman Era in WWE.
This was a lackluster promo segment, made awkward by Nakamura’s language barrier. Still, the former intercontinental champion is charismatic as the day is long and managed to hold up his end of an otherwise one-dimensional, largely “meh” promo segment that did nothing to make the viewer want to see the match anymore.
Given the wealth of recent history between them, that is a massive indictment on the producers of that particular segment of television.
Women's Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors
The WrestleMania rematch pitting women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross against The Kabuki Warriors kicked off the evening’s in-ring festivities.
Former champions Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared to have the upper hand momentarily when the former climbed atop the announce table and joined in on commentary, much to the delight of Corey Graves. Cross joined her up there, knocked The Empress of Tomorrow off and delivered a cross-body block off of it heading into the break.
The challengers isolated Bliss, cutting her off from her partner. Sane delivered a big spear for a near-fall that nearly earned her team the titles back. Cross entered the match and faired just about as well, enduring a big back fist from Asuka and a modified Doomsday Device.
The action spilled to the floor and Bliss delivered her finisher, Twisted Bliss, wiping both opponents out at once. Back inside, Sane avoided another Twisted Bliss but walked into a hard right hand that stunned her and a twisting neckbreaker from Cross earned the champions the victory.
Result
Bliss and Cross defeated Sane and Asuka to retain
Grade
C+
Analysis
While the match was not as good, due almost exclusively to the commercial timeout that hurt the flow, the timing was spot-on. Had the WrestleMania opener been this long, without the commercial and wall-to-wall action, it would have been an even better match than it was.
As for this one, it was the typical post-WrestleMania rematch that we usually get out of these shows.
It put Bliss and Cross over as resilient champions and announced to the viewing audience there was a new team atop the women’s tag mountain and really, that is all it needed to do.
Update on Otis and Mandy; Tucker vs. Dolph Ziggler
A video package recapped the happy union between Otis and Mandy Rose at the conclusion of the big man's match with Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36. Immediately thereafter, the aforementioned Showoff hit the ring alongside Sonya Deville, both showing concern over the fact that they had not heard from, nor seen, Rose in a week.
Heavy Machinery's Tucker showed up, showed off some pictures of Otis and Rose training together, and issued a challenge for a match with the former world champion.
The heavyweight punished Ziggler for his brutal assault a week ago while Deville attempted to root Ziggler on from the floor. Tucker slammed his opponent on the commentary table and delivered a big powerslam back inside the squared circle for a two-count.
Ziggler showed resilience, fighting through the onslaught of his opponent before dodging a corner charge and dropping Tucker with a superkick for the win.
Result
Ziggler defeated Tucker
Grade
C
Analysis
The dismayed heel who protests about being wronged when, in fact, he had been doing the wrong is a classic trope. That same heel, so closely removed from his comeuppance, shaking it off and leaving with his arm raised in victory is, too, but The Showoff pulled off both excellently here.
Was the match anything to write home about? Absolutely not. It was a one-sided ass-whooping until Ziggler luckily dodged and dropped his opponent just long enough to pick up the win.
What it did, though, was provide him some heat so he can resume his rivalry with Otis over Rose, which appears poised to culminate in a huge Mixed Tag Team match also involving Mandy and Sonya.