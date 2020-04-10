Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to Join Jim Nantz for 2019, 2004 Masters Rewatch

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 10, 2020

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2004 and 2019 Masters are two of the most iconic golf tournaments in the sport's history. The winners of those competitionsPhil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, respectivelywill provide color commentary in CBS' re-airings of those events this weekend.

Per Zephyr Melton of Golf.com, CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and Mickelson will review the final round of the 2004 Masters, which will air Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Nantz and Woods will then watch the final round of the 2019 Masters on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Masters were scheduled to take place this week, but the event has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, CBS is re-airing classic Masters tournaments.

Mickelson won his first major in 2004 by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to beat Ernie Els by one stroke.

In 2019, Woods had not won a major since 2008 and had suffered numerous injuries over the last decade that forced him to step away from the game. He held off the field Sunday to finish 13 under and take his 15th all-time major.

Video Play Button

A near-ace on the 16th propelled Woods to victory by one shot over second-place finishers Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

CBS Sports provided a preview of both conversations.

Mickelson said the moment is "almost surreal" looking back, noting he'd been "gearing up for this moment" his whole life:

Woods emphasized how much it meant for his children to watch him win the major in person:

This year's Masters is scheduled for Nov. 12-15.

