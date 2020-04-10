Video: JaVale McGee Makes Stephen Curry Spell Out Ball Hog in Hangman on IG Live

Noah Graham/Getty Images

NBA players have a lot of time on their hands with the season currently suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee spent part of their Friday playing a game of Hangman on the NBA's Instagram Live stream.

McGee used the opportunity to poke fun at Curry, as the Dubs star found out the answer to the big man's Hangman puzzle was "ball hog."

ESPN's Greydy J. Diaz provided a clip of the moment:

McGee and Curry played together on the Warriors from 2016 to 2018, winning two titles together. The big man jokingly said Curry didn't give McGee the ball enough to shoot three-pointers.

That's probably for the best, as McGee has shot 5-of-33 from three-point range during his career, including 0-of-9 with Golden State.

He's best suited down low, where he's making 64.0 percent of his field goals and blocking 1.5 shots per game as a starter on the first-place Lakers this season.

Curry has averaged 17.1 shots per game, including a career-high 20.2 field-goal attempts in 2015-16. He may shoot a lot, but the two-time NBA MVP has connected on 47.6 percent of his field goals and 43.5 percent of his three-pointers.