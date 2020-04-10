Pacers' Myles Turner Says Father Has Recovered After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner revealed his father was diagnosed with COVID-19 and made a full recovery.

Turner detailed the experience on Pull Up with CJ McCollum, Pull Up (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports):

"My dad actually got it. He made a full recovery. But just seeing him kind of go through it was huge, because you see all the memes, and it's funny and stuff on Twitter until something actually happens to you. And seeing my dad get it, he was super weak. He could barely talk. ... And he was in the hospital for damn near a week, maybe six or seven days. I think that's when I kind of started taking it more serious. Like, man, this can really happen to anybody. We don't know much about it. ... He's not contagious anymore. He's back on his feet. It's a blessing that he was able to make it through, but there's a lot of people that aren't."

The Pacers have tried to do their part for the Indianapolis community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported team owner Herb Simon provided financial aid to part-time employees who work games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Daniel Bradley of WRTV 6 in Indianapolis reported April 6 the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers Sports & Entertainment combined to raise money for the city's community centers. The teams announced that if donors can raise $200,000, they will provide an additional $420,000 to the cause.

Turner has been with the Pacers his entire career since they selected him out of the University of Texas with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.