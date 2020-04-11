Nia Jax's Top Potential Opponents After Returning on Post-WrestleMania WWE Raw

Brian Ach/Getty Images

After missing one year following double knee surgery, Nia Jax made her triumphant in-ring return on Monday's episode of Raw with a win over Deonna Purrazzo.

Now that Jax is back in the fold, the Raw women's division has been bolstered significantly. Jax is not only the biggest and most powerful female Superstar in WWE, but she is a former Raw Women's champion with plenty of credibility.

Since no indication has been given that WWE is planning to hold a Superstar Shake-Up in an effort to change the Raw and SmackDown rosters, it appears as though Jax will be part of the red brand moving forward.

Jax figures to be a big factor in the Raw women's division, and here are three opponents she should clash with in the near future.

Becky Lynch

Jax and Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch have never faced each other in a televised singles match, but they have no shortage of history.

Lynch was scheduled to face then-Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series 2018, but the match never happened because Lynch was concussed from a punch to the face by Jax during a brawl between the Raw and SmackDown women's divisions.

While the injury was an accident, Jax took the ball and ran with it, as she bragged about injuring one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in the business.

It ultimately worked out for Becky, as she developed the character of The Man and her bloodied face after the punch from Jax went down as an iconic moment. Lynch also beat both Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Lynch has now held the Raw Women's title for more than a year, while Jax was out of action for that entire time—she underwent double knee surgery after WrestleMania 35.

Becky's rivalry with Shayna Baszler may continue for a while longer since her win over Baszler at WrestleMania came across as something of a fluke, but once it is over, Jax would be the perfect next opponent.

WWE has tried to present Lynch as the underdog in her feud with Baszler, and if it wants to keep that going, Jax can make it happen.

Nia wouldn't necessarily have to beat Lynch for the title, but if WWE desires to have Becky slay another big-time challenge during her reign, Jax can play the role of monster heel.

Bianca Belair

Aside from Jax's return, one of the biggest pieces of news coming out of WrestleMania was the elevation of Bianca Belair from NXT to the main roster.

Belair aided The Street Profits after Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Zelina Vega attacked them at WrestleMania 36, and she announced that she was officially part of the Raw roster on the following episode of Raw.

Once Belair's rivalry with Vega is done, it is easy to envision her running through much of the division. She is perhaps one of the best all-around female talents WWE has ever seen thanks to her combination of strength, speed, athleticism and charisma.

Belair truly has it all, and she is one of the few women in WWE who can believably go against Jax and pose a legitimate physical threat.

While it may not be ideal for Jax and Belair to face each other right away since someone would have to lose, a strong angle WWE can run would be to have Jax and Belair concurrently dominating enhancement talent for weeks on end.

Once the time is right to put both of them in an actual program, Jax and Belair can face each other to prove who is actually the most dominant female in WWE. The winner of that could then go on to face Lynch or whoever the Raw Women's champion is at the time.

Jax vs. Belair would be a completely fresh match, and they could do some things in their rivalry that few others are capable of accomplishing.

Asuka

Of all the women on the Raw roster, Jax may have the most experience facing Asuka dating back to their time together in NXT.

Asuka and Kairi Sane dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania, and if there are plans to allow Asuka and Sane to pursue singles runs, going back to the Jax vs. Asuka feud is a possibility.

The Empress of Tomorrow has twice scored singles wins over Jax on pay-per-view at NXT TakeOver: The End and Elimination Chamber 2018.

If there are plans in place to give Jax a big run and position her to contend for the Raw Women's Championship, then a win over Asuka would go a long way toward getting her there.

WWE has been more open to having Asuka put other Superstars over recently, so bottoming Asuka out by putting over Jax and then rebuilding her would be beneficial to both women.

The fact that Jax and Asuka have so much experience working against one another suggests that they would be able to put on a great match.

Also, even though Asuka is significantly smaller than Jax, she is arguably the most legitimate female wrestler in WWE, so a win over her would do wonders for Nia's push.

