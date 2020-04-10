PGA Tour Says in Memo Play Could Resume 'With or Without Fans' amid COVID-19

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour sent a memo to golfers Thursday stating it's evaluating "options that allow us to preserve the maximum number of events" and it's unsure whether that means resuming the schedule "with or without fans."

Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel obtained the memo, which was sent ahead of a meeting between the Tour and the players' advisory council Tuesday about the COVID-19 situation.

"We understand many of you may be impacted by travel restrictions and/or the inability to practice in your area, thus we want to be able to give you as much time as possible to allow you to come back fully prepared," the memo read, adding the plan calls for a three- to four-week prep period before the restart.

