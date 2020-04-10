Revival WWE Contract Status, AJ Styles Update, Ciampa Talks NXT Loss to Gargano

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Revival Reportedly Free to Sign Elsewhere Immediately

The Revival may not be out of work for long after they were granted their immediate release by WWE on Friday.

That led many to question whether that means they must wait 90 days before appearing on television for another wrestling company.

While WWE releases are often accompanied by a 90-day non-compete clause, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported that The Revival are free to work anywhere right away.

Under normal circumstances, that would mean that it could sign with a promotion like All Elite Wrestling and appear on next week's episode of Dynamite, but since AEW is taping content ahead of time amid the coronavirus pandemic, there may not be another taping for several weeks.

While nothing is finalized regarding where Dawson and Wilder are going next, AEW seems like a safe bet. In addition to the fact that AEW is highly committed to tag team wrestling, The Revival and The Young Bucks have publicly hinted at wrestling each other on many occasions.

Other possibilities for The Revival include New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and NWA. While NWA may be the best fit for The Revival's style, signing with AEW could allow them to work NJPW as well since other wrestlers on the AEW roster such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have the freedom to work in both companies.

The former NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team champions are officially free agents, and once things settle down a bit with regard to COVID-19, they will likely have an opportunity to make an immediate impact outside of WWE.

WWE's Plans for Styles After WrestleMania

AJ Styles reportedly may be held off WWE programming for a while following his Boneyard Match loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Styles is expected to "be out of action for at least some time" as a means of selling the fact that he was buried alive by The Phenom.

However, Meltzer added that Styles' absence may not be too long because of the value he brings to Raw as one of its top heels.

Taker and Styles did battle in one of the most entertaining and memorable WrestleMania matches of all time. With no fans permitted to attend WrestleMania, that allowed WWE to get creative and film the match in a unique setting.

The Undertaker and The Phenomenal One played their roles to near-perfection, and the match ended when Taker knocked Styles into a grave and covered him with dirt.

Although Styles lost the match, working against The Undertaker in such a big spot helped raise his stock, and it could lead to him getting pushed to the top when he does return.

Drew McIntyre is the WWE champion after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and Styles would be an ideal opponent for him in the near future since they would likely get the most out of each other from an in-ring perspective.

Ciampa Tweets About Loss to Gargano on NXT

Tommaso Ciampa broke his silence Thursday following Wednesday's controversial loss to Johnny Gargano on NXT.

A disappointed Ciampa had this to say on Twitter:

After feuding on and off for more than two years, Ciampa and Gargano finally settled their score. Triple H set up a ring at an undisclosed location and demanded that the match mark the end of their rivalry.

The match was shot in a cinematic style and lasted for about half of the two-hour show. Gargano and Ciampa fought throughout the building, into the parking lot and even to the top of a truck.

The shocking conclusion of the match occurred when Gargano's wife, fellow NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, got involved.

LeRae claimed that she hated her husband and hit Gargano with a low blow. Distraught over what he had seen, Ciampa apologized to his former friend and was seemingly ready to bury the hatchet with Johnny Wrestling.

It was all a ruse, though, as LeRae then hit Ciampa with a low blow and Gargano revealed that he had been wearing a protective cup. Gargano then hit Ciampa with his own finisher on the exposed wood under the ring mat to win the match.

When Gargano and LeRae left the building after the match, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux could briefly be seen watching them from inside a truck.

That could mean that Kross and Bordeaux are targeting Gargano and LeRae, although they could just as easily have their eyes on the now-prone Ciampa.

