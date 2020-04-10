Ohio State AD Gene Smith Not Sure Playing Games Without Fans Makes Players Safe

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

As sports leagues discuss the possibility of eventually playing games without fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is concerned about how much safer that would actually make things for the athletes.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Smith addressed the possibility of potentially playing games without fans in the stands.

"I struggle with that concept," he said. "When I first heard that, I said, 'OK, that could work.' But I figured if we don't have fans in the stands, we've determined it's not safe for them in a gathering environment. So why would it be safe for the players?"

The possibility of sports resuming at some point without fans has been suggested.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Major League Baseball was considering a plan for all 30 teams to play games in empty stadiums across the state of Arizona, where there is easy access to a number of fields in close proximity.

Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Golden State Warriors were planning to play empty-arena home games for two weeks.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Smith and other Big Ten athletic directors have discussed with conference commissioner Kevin Warren protocols for games in 2020 but no potential models.

Rittenberg noted those models include "a later start date and a shortened schedule, playing in empty stadiums or not starting the season until sometime in 2021."

The 2020 college football regular season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 29.

Ohio State is scheduled to host Bowling Green in its season opener on Sept. 5.