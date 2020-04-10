Raiders Rumors: Allegiant Stadium Construction to Continue Amid the Coronavirus

John Locher/Associated Press

Despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, construction will reportedly continue on the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium as the 2020 season approaches.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal cited a source who said there is "no truth" to speculation about a shutdown of construction and provided a look at the work that is still occurring around the stadium:

Akers also noted there are no plans in place to meet with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to consider shutting down construction.

This comes after Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reported on March 25 one of the construction workers on the stadium site tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, Akers reported a second worker tested positive, although Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of the construction, noted the second worker followed social distancing measures and was not in close contact with others.

Mortenson-McCarthy implemented a number of protocols following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines after the first positive test, including further sanitation, hand-washing stations, staggered start times so there were fewer workers there at once and social distancing measures.

The Raiders announced last Friday that they pledged $1 million to help the state of Nevada fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The move to Las Vegas comes after the Raiders played the last 25 seasons in Oakland. The franchise also played in Oakland from 1960 through 1981 until a move to Los Angeles.

While many of the NFL's offseason activities have been canceled and the draft will now be conducted virtually instead of in public in Las Vegas as originally planned, the 2020 NFL season is still scheduled to start in September as of right now.