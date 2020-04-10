Astros' Alex Bregman Launches $1M COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser FEEDHOU in Houston

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman launched a fundraiser Friday that aims to raise $1 million for the Houston Food Bank to support members of the local community who are experiencing "food insecurity" because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Mark Berman of KRIV reported details of the "FEEDHOU" campaign, which has received $100,000 commitments from Bregman and Jim ‎"Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

KPRC provided a statement from the two-time MLB All-Star selection.

"While the Astros are off the field, I want to create a new team to help Houston's hungry. Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need," he said. "By partnering with a great organization such as the Houston Food Bank, we can all do our part to ensure Houston's underserved children and families continue to get the support they need during these difficult times."

Bregman, a New Mexico native, has spent his entire career with the Astros organization, which selected him with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

The latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services show 11,671 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,532 patients currently being treated in hospitals and 226 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday afternoon.

Video Play Button

Related

    Judge Deflects Jeter Comparison

    Aaron Judge has humble reaction to being called the next Derek Jeter: ‘He paved the way for sure’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Judge Deflects Jeter Comparison

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    What Players Are Saying About MLB's Arizona Plan

    'Too much to iron out'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What Players Are Saying About MLB's Arizona Plan

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: MLB Considering No AL and NL

    League has discussed plan that would realign all six divisions for abbreviated season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Considering No AL and NL

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB The Show Players League 🎮

    • One rep from each team • Raises money for Boys and Girls Club • Begins Friday on Twitch and YouTube

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    MLB The Show Players League 🎮

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report