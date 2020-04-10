Astros' Alex Bregman Launches $1M COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser FEEDHOU in Houston

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman launched a fundraiser Friday that aims to raise $1 million for the Houston Food Bank to support members of the local community who are experiencing "food insecurity" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Berman of KRIV reported details of the "FEEDHOU" campaign, which has received $100,000 commitments from Bregman and Jim ‎"Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

KPRC provided a statement from the two-time MLB All-Star selection.

"While the Astros are off the field, I want to create a new team to help Houston's hungry. Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need," he said. "By partnering with a great organization such as the Houston Food Bank, we can all do our part to ensure Houston's underserved children and families continue to get the support they need during these difficult times."

Bregman, a New Mexico native, has spent his entire career with the Astros organization, which selected him with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

The latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services show 11,671 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,532 patients currently being treated in hospitals and 226 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday afternoon.